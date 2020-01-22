Cameroon/Twin polls: SDF threatens to withdraw from race after disqualification of Yaounde VI list

One of Cameroon’s most prominent political party the Social Democratic Front has reportedly threatened to withdraw from the February 9, 2020 elections following a decision by the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court to disqualify its list in Yaounde VI.

At the end of a one week pre-electoral hearing that ended yesterday in Yaounde, the Administrative Bench ruled on a number of litigations as far as the February 9 Municipal elections are concerned.

Amongst these litigations was the one tabled by the CPDM against the Yaounde VI list of the SDF that was initially rejected by ELECAM because the party had not paid the required due.

After contesting this decision of ELECAM during the first hearing of the pre-electoral litigation at the Administrative Court of the Centre region, the quarrelled list led by Valery Ntendie, had been reinstated.

Unfortunately for the SDF, while ruling in last resort yesterday at the end of the hearings, Chief Justice Daniel Ndoumbe Eteki ruled in favour of the CPDM and disqualified the SDF list.

According to report, at the end of this ruling, some officials of the Social Democratic Front party in the Centre region threatened to quit from the race to the elections.

This comes some few days to the launch of the campaigns to the Municipal and Legislative elections scheduled to begin Saturday January 25, 2020.