Cameroon: Two ‘Ambazonia Generals’ killed in Mamfe

Two kingpins of the Ambazonia armed separatists groups were killed on Sunday January 6 by elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, security sources have said.

‘General Obi’ was killed during a raid carried out by the task force of the Rapid Intervention Batallion in the early hours of Sunday.

During the raid another kingpin, Ojong Elvis Ojong aka ‘General Eyong’ was equally killed by the soldiers while several weapons were seized and their camps burnt down.

Army sources said they were still continuing with their various operation to dismantle the various separatist camps in the town of Mamfe and neighbouring villages.