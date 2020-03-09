Two pro-Ambazonia protesters are in police custody in the United Kingdom after they were arrested on Monday, March 9 after they to break through fences built to protect the Royal Family moments before the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The two were amongst a group of pro Ambazonians who turned out to protest against what they termed the Commonwealth’s hypocrisy in the treatment of the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

‘As part of the policing operation for Commonwealth Day celebrations, officers arrested two men for breach of Anti-Terrorism Road Traffic Regulations (ATTRO),” a Scotland Yard spokesman said:

‘Both are in police custody. An operation remains in place whilst the celebrations are ongoing.’