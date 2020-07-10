Cameroon: Two Ambazonians arrested for murder of Florence Ayafor

Two suspected Ambazonians accused of participating in the murder of Florence Ayafor, prison wardress whose brutal exit from this world sent shockwaves in and out of the country last September 27 in Bamenda, in the restive North West region of Cameroon have been presented to the press in Yaounde.

According to State media, CRTV, news of the arrest of these first two suspects identified as Innocent Niba Akuma, aged 31 and Ngu Roger, 30-year old was made known Sunday July 5 by the spokesperson of Cameroon’s defence forces, Captain Cyril Atonfack.

Speaking to the press during the presentation of the two suspects, the military said before their arrest, the suspects had already been formally identified in the video that circulated on social media, displaying the barbaric killing of Florence Ayafor.

They further indicated that Intelligence provided by local sources led to the arrest of Innocent Niba and further investigations by detectives of the Division of Military Security paved the way toward tracking down Roger Ngu on the night of June 24, 2020 in Douala.

Reports say procedure for their transfer to the department of military justice is on course for subsequent judicial proceedings.