Cameroon: Two arrested for alleged burglary in Yaounde

At least two persons have been arrested in Yaounde in connection to a burglary attempt on a vehicle belonging to the Catholic missionaries of the “Congregation Of The Sons Of The Immaculate Conception”.

The attack was carried out by two individuals on a motorbike on the night of 13 November at the Jamot roundabout, in the Mballa II neighbourhood, Yaounde.

During the break-in which took place at about 1 a.m., the two suspects broke the windows of the vehicle and made away with about 300,000 CFA Francs, important documents, equipment, etc.

Once alerted, elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade, in collaboration with the locals, rapidly intervened and arrested the two alleged criminals who were still in possession of the stolen items.

After interrogation in this unit, the two, all of whom are ex-convicts, confessed that they also stole their motorbike after a robbery in Monatélé on 12 November 2021.

On 17 November 2021, the alleged robbers were taken to the Yaounde Administrative Centre Court of First Instance to be held accountable for their actions.