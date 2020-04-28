Cameroon: Two CDU party executives perish in road accident

The Cameroon Democratic Union party, CDU has lost two of its executives, Mounde Nsangou Issah, National Secretary and member of the political bureau and Fouanta Ibrahim, deputy national secretary for administrative affairs, the party has announced.

According to a statement from the party’s national secretary for communication, they both died Monday April 27 in a road accident around Mbanga in the Moungo Division of the littoral region of Cameroon.

Reports say they were on their way to Douala from Foumban in the Noun Division where they had taken part in one of the party’s meeting which saw Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya, spouse of the late party leader, Dr. Adamou Ndam Njoya designated as President of the party until the holding of the next convention in 2021.

Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya died over a month ago after suffering from a prolonged illness.