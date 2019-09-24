Cameroon: Two corpses retrieved from River Sanaga

The bodies of two men have been reportedly retrieved from the Sanaga River in Cameroon following an intense search operation by the rescue team, reports have said.

Reports say the corpses were retrieved alongside the vehicle in which the two men were today

They happen to have been trapped in a truck that fell into the Sanaga River last week. Before then, the search had been abortive.

Reports say it is only after an intense search from the rescue team that they were able to retrieve the corpses of both men.