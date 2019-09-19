Cameroon: Two crushed by heavy duty truck in Douala

Two people have been reported dead after they were crushed by a heavy duty truck early today in PK11, a locality in the Douala III Subdivision, Littoral region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to reports, the victims, a bike rider and his passenger were crushed to death after a heavy duty truck coming from behind them lost its brakes at the PK 11 neighbourhood.

Reports say the bike was destroyed beyond recognition, meanwhile the bike rider and his passenger died on the spot. The truck driver has been reportedly apprehended for more investigations.

According to reports, in less than two months, heavy duty trucks have caused more harm than good especially to the population of Douala.