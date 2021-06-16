Cameroon: Two die after storm rolls through Garoua

Two people are said to have lost their lives and three others seriously injured after a powerful storm rolled through Garoua in the North region of Cameroon Tuesday June 15.

The population of Garoua in the North region are yet to come to terms with the passing away of two due to a violent storm that rolled through the town following heavy rains last night.

Sources say two individuals whose names Journal du Cameroon couldn’t get immediately died after a huge tree fell on their car in the course of the storm.

Three others who were equally onboard were seriously injured and are currently receiving medical attention.

Reports say several other trees across the Division were uprooted due to the violent nature of the win.

Besides the human casualty, the violent win which was accompanied by heavy rains equally destroyed the roofs of houses in some neighbourhoods, leaving several families homeless.

According to reports, Oumarou Hamman, the Senior Divisional Officer for Benoue, chief town of Garoua visited neighbourhoods affected by the storm earlier today and called on the population to remain vigilant during this rainy season.