Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Two die after storm rolls through Garoua

Published on 16.06.2021 at 14h30 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
Two people are said to have lost their lives and three others seriously injured after a powerful storm rolled through Garoua in the North region of Cameroon Tuesday June 15.

 

The population of Garoua in the North region are yet to come to terms with the passing away of two due to a violent storm that rolled through the town following heavy rains last night.

Sources say two individuals whose names Journal du Cameroon couldn’t get immediately died after a huge tree fell on their car in the course of the storm.

Three others who were equally onboard were seriously injured and are currently receiving medical attention.

Reports say several other trees across the Division were uprooted due to the violent nature of the win.

Besides the human casualty, the violent win which was accompanied by heavy rains equally destroyed the roofs of houses in some neighbourhoods, leaving several families homeless.

According to reports, Oumarou Hamman, the Senior Divisional Officer for Benoue, chief town of Garoua visited neighbourhoods affected by the storm earlier today and called on the population to remain vigilant during this rainy season.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top