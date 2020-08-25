Cameroon: Two die in car crash at 20th May Boulevard in Yaounde

Two persons are reported to have lost their lives after their vehicle crashed into a heavy duty truck at the 20th May Boulevard highway in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde Monday August 24.

According to reports, the accident occurred in the night of Monday August 24, breaking Tuesday.

A small Toyota car having on board two persons crashed into a heavy duty truck. Due to the violent nature of the collision very much visible on the car whose front part was completely crushed, the two occupants of the Toyota vehicle died on the spot.

Sources say the victims are Dr Tume Kenneth Fondzeyuf, a Senior Lecturer of Performing Arts at the University of Bamenda and Damasius Nwamtum, his Masters student.