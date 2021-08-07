Cameroon: Two ENEO maintenance agents electrocuted on pole in Douala

Published on 07.08.2021 at 12h23 by journal du Cameroun

Two agents of the Electricity Supply Company in Cameroon, ENEO, were electrocuted while working on an electricity pole at the Bessengue neighbourhood in Cameroon’s economic capital, Douala Friday August 06.

In a video circulating on social media, the two agents are seen busy carrying out repairs on the cables of the said electricity pole when suddenly they are electrocuted by a high-tension cable.

They were trying to rehabilitate an interrupted supply line.

Reports say they are currently receiving intense medical treatment at the Douala General Hospital.

Shocked by the scene, many have been questioning why and how they ventured in such an assignment without turning off the high-tension supply.

Such incidents are rare in the country.