Cameroon: Two fake microfinance operators arrested in Yaounde

Two men accused of extorting money through an illegal microfinance which they set up have been arrested in Yaounde.

They were arrested on Wednesday, January 6 by elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade in Yaounde.

The two men were reportedly running a microfinance called “Global Credit” which was recruiting agents to do daily collection of funds from their clients in the Nlongkak neighborhood and environs.

Wanted by the Akwa Gendarmerie Brigade in Douala following complaints from numerous victims, these alleged fraudsters were on the run after collecting tens of millions of CFA Francs from traders in various markets of the economic capital. They continued their business in Yaoundé before being nabbed by the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade.

The search of their homes enabled gendarmes to seize the sum of FCFA 1,5 million, daily cash collection sheets, savings records of clients and two laptops containing data.

The Akwa and Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigades are conducting a joint investigation to throw more light on the matter.