Cameroon: Two final year ENAM students dismissed over poor performance

Two final year students of the National School of Administration and Magistracy better known by its French acronym ENAM have been dismissed for recording poor averages.

On Monday March 9, 2020, the Director General of the school, Pierre Bertrang Soumbou signed two communiques dismissing Steve Junior Mbaitoubam, a cycle B student in the department of Customs and Bertin Koinodji a cycle a student in the department of General Administration for academic insufficiency.

According to the release, after two years of training at ENAM, both students who are from the PEACE AND UNITY batch respectively obtained a general average of 0, 5.03 and 9.17 on 20.

Some reports hold that with these two decisions, the Director General of ENAM intends to change the opinion many Cameroonians hold about the school in the country.

It has always been said that admission into the National School of Administration and Magistracy in Cameroon is not necessarily based on merit but linked to corruption and nepotism.

As such, many believe the final products do not necessarily fit in as the efficient Administrators we need in the country.