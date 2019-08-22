Cameroon: Two footballers drown while escaping from Ambazonia fighters in NW region

Two footballers are reported to have drowned in an attempt to escape from Ambazonia fighters in Widikum, Momo Doivision of the North West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

Reports say the bodies of Monthe Louis and Chi Collins, two players of the National Polytechnique Bamenda Football team were found Wednesday August 21 by a river in the Momo Division, after days of search by some of their family members.

The two footballers are reported to have dived into the river together with another colleague in an attempt to escape from separatists who were after them. Unfortunately for Louis and Collins, they couldn’t swim and died in the process.

According to reports, Ambazonia fighters were after them because they took part in an Inter-quarter football match aimed at encouraging back to school in Mamfe, South West region of Cameroon and attacked them on their way back to Bamenda.