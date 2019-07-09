Cameroon: Two gendarmes killed in restive NW region

At least two elements of the National Gendarmerie were killed on Tuesday June 8 in Ndop, North West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

The gendarmes were ambushed by suspected separatis figters as they were en route to Kumbo for duty as several other sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The corpses of the dead gendarmes have reportedly been transported to the mortuary of the Bamenda Regional Hospital.

Tuesday’s event comes after the Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said during the close of the June parliamentary session that the situation in the North West and South regions was under control.

He equally praised efforts made by government to provide humanitarian relief to those affected by the crisis in the two regions.