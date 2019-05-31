Cameroon: Two human heads discovered in restive NW region

Two human heads were discovered this morning, dumped by unidentified men in Meluf, Bui Division of the North West Region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

Sources say the heads have been identified by the inhabitants as those of members of the armed separatists group.

According to the people, the act was committed by men in uniform Thursday May 30th. These claims are yet to be confirmed.

Meantime, the where about of the bodies is not known for now.

This is not the first time people are beheaded in Bui Division. The number of heads discovered is constantly increasing as the crisis in the North West and South west regions of Cameroon is deepening.