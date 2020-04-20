Cameroon: Two IDPs buried alive after fence collapses in SW region

Two Internally Displaced Persons from the crisis-hit North West region of Cameroon have reportedly perished and one injured after a fence collapsed at the Caterpillar Field neighbourhood in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon early Sunday April 19 following heavy downpour.

According to sources, the incident happened at about 5am Sunday April 19.

The fence is said to have collapsed following a heavy downpour on the locally constructed residence of the two victims identified as Edith Lum Ngwa aged 29 and Comfort Ngwa aged 25 during their sleep.

One other person identified as Emmanuel Mbuh, another IDP from Muyuka in the South West region who got injured was rescued and rushed to the Limbe Regional Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The bodies of Edith Lum and Comfort Ngwa were retrieved and transported to the mortuary of the Limbe Regional Hospital.