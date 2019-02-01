Cameroon: Two journalists detained with Kamto finally released

Two Cameroonian journalists who were arrested in Douala on Monday alongside opposition figure Maurice Kamto were finally freed on Friday.

David Eyengue and Theodore Tchopa of Le Jour newspaper were released from their detention cells at the Speecial Operations Unit of the Police on Friday just after noon and receivd by their publisher Haman Mana.

The journalists were arrested at the residence of Albert Dzongang, an ally of Maurice Kamto as they were to the field to verify new of the arrest of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

Calls had multiplied from various quarters fro their released with the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union condemning their arrests and calling on authorities to free them.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ had equally condemned the arrests and urged Cameroonian authorities to protect journalists and not intimidate them in the exercise of their duties.