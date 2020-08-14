Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Two kids from same family die, others wounded after school collapses in Ngaoundere

Published on 14.08.2020 at 17h08 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

Two children from the same family have succumbed to the crumbling walls of a primary school in Ngaoundere, Adamawa region of Cameroon after the building collapsed amid heavy rains Thursday August 13 in that part of the country.

Twelve-year old Zendemo Moustapha and his kid sister, Sakina Zendemo have joined their ancestors unexpectedly, leaving their family in total shock.

The two children died Thursday August 13 after the “dilapidated” walls of a primary school in Ngaoundere collapsed on them amid heavy rains.

According to reports, the two victims among others took refuge in the building when the rain started.

When the wind became intense, the walls of the building, reported to be in a dilapidated state crashed on them, killing Moustapha and his kid sister in the process and injuring the others.

The victims were later rushed to the Ngaoundere regional hospital where they are currently receiving treatment and the death bodies to the mortuary.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top