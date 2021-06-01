Cameroon: Two killed in fresh gunmen attack in Babadjou

Published on 01.06.2021 at 13h55 by journal du Cameroun

Two people have lost their lives in an attack by unidentified gunmen last Sunday May 30 in Kombou, a locality in Babadjou, close to Santa in the restive North West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, late Sunday May 30, unidentified gunmen stormed the locality of Kombou and attacked a drinking spot.

They are said to have taken some of the customers hostage, took away their belongings and fired gunshots in the air before vanishing.

Sources say during the attack, two civilians lost their lives, and some few others sustained injuries.

Despite the intervention of the military stationed in Balepo and Babadjou, the gunmen still managed to run away.

The Governor of the West region was on the scene yesterday to evaluate damage caused.

This is the latest attack recorded in the region following a series of deadly attacks perpetrated by suspected Ambazonia fighters from the North West region.