Cameroon: Two new diplomats present letters of credence to President Biya

The new French Ambassador to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou and the incoming Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Cameroon Mohammed Abdallelah have presented their letters of credence to the Head of State President Paul Biya.

Both diplomats received by President Paul Biya today at the Unity Palace in separate audiences.

Christophe Guilhou arrived Yaounde last August 31st 2019 to take over from his French counterpart, Gilles Thibault whose three-year mandate in Cameroon had come to an end.

Mohammed Abdallelah on his part replaces Mohammed Suliman Almussher, Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who spent six years in Cameroon.

Before leaving the country, he was decorated with the medal of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External relations in charge of cooperation with the Islamic world, Adoum Gargoum.