Cameroon: Two new diplomats presents letters of credence to President Biya

Published on 24.09.2019 at 17h09 by journalduCameroun

Christophe Guilhou New French Ambassador to Cameroon (c) copyright

The new French Ambassador to Cameroon Christophe Guilhou and the incoming Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Cameroon Mohammed Abdellelah have presented their letters of credence to the Head of State President Paul Biya.

Both diplomts were received by President Paul Biya today at the Unity Palace in separate audiences for the first time since their appointment.

HE Christophe Guilhou arrived Yaounde last August 31st 2019 to take over from his French counterpart, Gilles Thibault whose three-year mandate in Cameroon had come to an end.

Mohammed Abdallelah on his part replaces Mohammed Suliman Almussher, Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who spent six years in Cameroon.

Christophe Guilhou and Mohammed Abdallelah come to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation ties that exist brtween their countries and Cameroon.

