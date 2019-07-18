Cameroon: Two New disciplines introduced into class of Seconde

Two new disciplines, Philosophy and Cinema have been introduced into the class of Seconde for the Francophone subsystem of General education for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The information was revealed in Yaounde by officials of the National council for the approval of texts books and didactic materials during a meeting meant amongst others to justify changes made in the list of textbooks for the class of second for next academic year.

The list brings in a brand new discipline, that of Cinema and Philosophy that which was done only in Terminale.

Apart from Philosophy and Cinema added in the new syllabus of Seconde for the next academic year, five text books have been changed. Some of them include; the Spanish, Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science textbooks for series A, Ses and C.

On Tuesday July 16, 2019, the National Council for the approval of textbooks and didactic materials published the official list of textbooks for the 2019/2020 academic year for the Anglophone and francophone subsystems of education.