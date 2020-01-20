The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie has suspended two nurses for posting images of pictures of a patient on social media.

The concerned,Mvondo Essomba Antoine and Ngoumela Fosso, both nurses at the Obala District Hospital were each handed a three-month suspension that could be renewable.

During their suspension, they will not be entitled to any salary or financial benefits, the Minister of Public Health said in a communiqué.

The suspension of the two nurses follows the publication of images on social media of a student who was injured by his school mate last week in Obala.

This is the second time in over six months that the Minister is suspending a medical personnel for posting images of a patient on social media.

In April 2019, the Minister of Public Health sacked the Director of the Deido District Hospital and suspended three nrsues after images emerged online of medic trying to save the life of a stabbed student who eventually gave up the ghost.