Cameroon: Two perish in Bafang night club fire incident

Two persons are reported to have perished in a fire that broke out at a popular night club in Bafang, West region of Cameroon late Thursday breaking Friday May 22.

Reports from the West region say a building hosting a snack bar and a motel in Bafang was completely brought down to ashes with two persons inside.

According to local sources, the tragic incident which pulled out a great number of inhabitants from the area occurred late Thursday May 21.

“We are at a place where getting water is not that easy, this situation made it difficult for us to put out the flames yesterday.” One of the witnesses told Equinox Television.

“The fire surprised us and we let things be thinking there was no one in…We only discovered two lifeless bodies after we had put out the fire.” He added.

The two bodies were later transported to the mortuary.

Reports say everything within the building succumbed to the passage of the flames.

For now, the exact cause of the fire is not known, but security officials present at the scene have opened an investigation to make light on the tragic incident.