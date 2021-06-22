Cameroon: Two perish in fresh road accident in West region

A lady and a young girl have lost their lives following a deadly road accident which occurred Monday afternoon in Bagangte, West region of Cameroon.

The accident involved a 70-seater bus belonging to Charter Express. Reports say the boss left Yaounde and was heading to Nkongsamba in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon.

Due to reported over speeding, the bus lost control and ended its course in a ravine, killing in the process two passengers on the spot.

Some 69 others are said to have sustained injuries, included 18 in critical conditions according to health officials. They are all receiving treatment.

This accident comes barely 24hours after another one killed one person and left several others injured on the famous Dschang cliff still in the West region.

The victims are benefitting from free medical treatment following a statement by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda on high instructions of the Head of State.

Since the beginning of the year, the degrading Dschang cliff has already taken away the lives of over 60 Cameroonians with the deadliest accident recorded in January.