Cameroon: Two perish in road accident in Littoral region

Published on 06.04.2020 at 13h46 by journalduCameroun

Two persons have reportedly died after they were crushed by a transport bus this Monday April 6 at the Mboppi neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

The two victims, a lady and a man, were reportedly on a motor bike when the accident occurred.

Sources say the bike rider tried to overtake the bus belonging to SOCATUR Enterprise, but unfortunately, he and his passenger were crushed to death by the bus.

After the arrival of forces of law and order and of rescue units to take stock of the situation, both corpses were transported to a nearby mortuary.

 

