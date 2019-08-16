Two priests of the Roman Catholic Church were reportedly kidnapped on Thursday evening in Kumbo, Bui Division in the North West region, sources say.

The Diocesan Youth Chaplain of the Kumbo Diocese Reverend Father Franklin Banadzem Dindzee and Reverend Father Patrick Atang were reportedly kidnapped on their way to Oku by armed men.

Their whereabouts is still unknown and no demands have been made rgarding their release. The kidnap comes on the same day the Bishop of Kumbo His Lordship George Nkuo condemned the atrocities that have taken over the area and urged christians to pray for peace to return in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.