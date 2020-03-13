Cameroon: Two school children attempt to stab teacher in East region

Two school children below 10 were reportedly caught in possession of daggers they had planned to use on their teacher in Bertoua, East region of Cameroon, the SDO for Lom and Djerem Division said.

According to a report from French daily Mutations published in its Thursday March 12 edition, the two pupils, aged ten and six allegedly planned to stab their teacher with the daggers.

The report says that unfortunately for them, the information filtered and they were stopped from committing an irreparable damage.

After been questioned, Mutations says the children disclosed they simply wanted to practice what they regularly watch in movies.

This incident comes to add to the so many tragic ones which have been recorded since the beginning of the year 2020 in some schools in Yaounde and Douala.