Cameroon: Two security forces killed in Fundong

At least two security forces were killed at the weekend in Fundong, Boyo division of the North West region of cameroon by suspected separatist fighters, sources have confirmed.

Lieutenant Wandji Justin of the 22eme BCS, Command and Support Battalion, Belo detachment was killed on Friday January 4 in an ambush by armed separatist fighters in the area, sources said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the course of the attack as the men made away with weapons.

The incident occured just 24 hours after armed separatists had equally shot and killed police officer Nfor Gaston still in Fundong. His corpse hass been transferred to the Bamenda regional hospital mortuary before it will be sent to Nkambe for burial while the corpse of the Lieutenant Wadji will be ferried to his native Meiganga where he will be buried alongside another soldier who was beheaded last week.