Cameroon: Two soldiers arrested for robbing snack bar in South West region

Two elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR accused of having robbed people in a snack in New Town Limbe, South West region of Cameroon have been arrested, reports have confirmed.

According to sources, two second class soldiers, Nsangou Hippolite Youssouf and Mbida Mengneng Legrand working at the anti-terrorism unit at the Rapid Intervention Battalion at Man O War Bay in Limbe, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon have been arrested over charges of theft.

Reports say the two soldiers were arrested by security forces Saturday May 16 after they were captured by a video surveillance camera robbing people in a local snack at New Town Limbe, few days before their arrest.

In the video circulating on social media, three men are seen depriving customers in a snack of their belongings including phones and wallets plus a car key.

After the act, the three persons go away, firing a gunshot at the glass door of the leisure spot.

The third person, reportedly a civilian is said to be on the run.