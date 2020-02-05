Cameroon: Two soldiers die, six injured in road accident in East region

At least two soldiers are said to have lost their lives with six others wounded in a road accident which occurred this Wednesday morning in the outskirt of the town of Bertoa, East region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to reports, the soldiers were on their way to Abong Mbang, East region of Cameroon where they were expected to maintain peace and security ahead of the Sunday Legislative and Municipal elections.

Sources say before they could get to their destination, their truck collided with another heavy duty truck allegedly transporting livestock coming from the opposite direction.

A good number of soldiers are reported to have fell over the truck and in the course, two amongst them died and the others incurred injuries.