Cameroon: Two soldiers killed in jihadist attack in Soueram, F/N region

Two Cameroonian soldiers were killed and several others injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists early Tuesday May 26 on a military base in the locality of Soueram, Far North region of Cameroon.

According to reports, during this attack, five members of the jihadist group equally lost their lives.

Local media reports have it that early Tuesday May 26, armed men from Nigeria believed to be members of the Boko Haram jihadist group attacked a military base in Soueram, a locality in Fotokol, Far North region of Cameroon.

In the course of the attack, two soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force were killed and seven others injured.

Sources say the jihadists destroyed a military vehicle and made away with a piece of heavy weaponry.

On the day following that of the incident, the attack was claimed by the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, according to the site Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activity.

ISWAP is a splinter group of Nigeria’s Boko Haram, which has led a bloody 11-year campaign against perceived Western influence.

For some months now, villages in the Far North region of Cameroon have been the targets of repeated Boko Haram attacks either on civilians or on security forces.