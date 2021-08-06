Cameroon: Two soldiers killed in makeshift bomb blast in Anglophone region

Two soldiers are reported to have lost their lives after their convoy was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kumbo, a locality in the Bui sub-division in the restive North West region of Cameroon Wednesday August 04.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer for Bui, Henri Lanyuy, the convoy was heading to Firkov-Meluf in Bui, on an anti-terrorist operation when the makeshift explosive went off.

Those that survived are said to have suffered severe cuts and bleeding from the explosion. Sources say the incident did not prevent soldiers from moving ahead as they decided to continue the journey on foot.

Reports say on their way to Firkov, the angry soldiers opened fire on civilians, killing five of them, a carpenter and his apprentices who were returning from work.

These deaths come to add to those that have been recorded since the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon became violent, opposing security forces to separatists, fighting for a separate State of Ambazonia.

Casualties are been recorded on all three sides, Government forces, separatist fighters and civilinas who are the most affected.

In its latest report on the crisis, Human Right Watch called on Cameroonian authorities to get those responsible for fresh attrocities recorded accountable for their actions.