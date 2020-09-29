Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Two soldiers killed in recent ‘terrorist’ attack in Zeleved, F/N region

Published on 29.09.2020 at 14h46 by journalduCameroun

Two elements of the 42nd Motorised Infantry Battalion have been killed in a recent Boko Haram attack on a military post in Zeleved, a locality in the Mayo-Tsanaga Division, Far North region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to a tweet posted by the Sembe association which highlights the voices of people living in Cameroon’s conflict stricken communities, especially the Far North region, the attack took place Monday night breaking Tuesday September 29.

Elements of the Boko Haram Islamic sect are said to have stormed the locality of Zeleved, attacked the military post and in the course of the attack, killed two soldiers and injured a third one.

Besides the killings, the Sembe association indicates in the tweet that the armed “terrorists” made away with four firearms, including two collectives and two M21 rifles, plus loaded magazine boxes.

This information is yet to be confirmed by security authorities in the country.

