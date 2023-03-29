Cameroon : Two Soldiers Seriously Injured after Attack in Ngarbuh

An attack attributed to separatists was recorded in Ngarbuh on Monday 27 March.

According to several sources, the armed separatists used a rocket launcher to hit a helicopter. The aircraft had left Ngarbuh to refuel at the Ntumbah base. The helicopter was hit and made an emergency landing. Two soldiers were seriously injured, while some sources mention one death. No communication from the army on this attack.

The locality of Ngarbuh became infamous in February 2020 when soldiers and civilians from a vigilance committee attacked a village suspected of aiding separatist fighters. Some 15 people died in the attack and soldiers were charged following an investigation ordered by the Head of State. In addition, this army blunder led to the creation of an army base in Ntumbah .