Cameroon: Two students die in swimming competition in South region

Two students of the Government High School Grand Batanga in the Ocean Division, South region of Cameroon are reported to have died during a swimming contest organized by the school in that part of the country.

The competition was organized in the sidelines of activities marking the 55th edition of the National Youth Day that was commemorated Thursday February 11 nationwide.

During the contest, two of the students competing got drowned.

Sources say the incident has left the families of the victims inconsolable and angry with the school administration for organizing such a contest as they are yet to come to terms with the early departure of their children.