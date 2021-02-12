Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Two students die in swimming competition in South region

Published on 12.02.2021 at 18h01 by journal du Cameroun

Big Batanga (c) copyright

Two students of the Government High School Grand Batanga in the Ocean Division, South region of Cameroon are reported to have died during a swimming contest organized by the school in that part of the country.

The competition was organized in the sidelines of activities marking the 55th edition of the National Youth Day that was commemorated Thursday February 11 nationwide.

During the contest, two of the students competing got drowned.

Sources say the incident has left the families of the victims inconsolable and angry with the school administration for organizing such a contest as they are yet to come to terms with the early departure of their children.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top