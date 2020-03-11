Culture › Media

Happening now

Cameroon: Two students expelled from ENAM

Published on 11.03.2020 at 14h10 by JournalduCameroun

Two students have have been dismissed from the National School of Administration and Magistracy, for poor academic performance.

According to a note signed by the Director of the school, Koinodji Bertin enrolled in Cycle A under General Administration, the Peace and Unity batch (2017-2019) has been dismissed for insufficient results after scoring 9.17/20 for the past two academic years.

The student Mbaitoubam Junior Steve, enrolled in Cycle B under Customs, of the same batch was dismissed for the same reasons after scoring 5.03/20 during the past two academic years.

