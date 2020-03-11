Cameroon: Two students expelled from ENAM

Two students have have been dismissed from the National School of Administration and Magistracy, for poor academic performance.

According to a note signed by the Director of the school, Koinodji Bertin enrolled in Cycle A under General Administration, the Peace and Unity batch (2017-2019) has been dismissed for insufficient results after scoring 9.17/20 for the past two academic years.

The student Mbaitoubam Junior Steve, enrolled in Cycle B under Customs, of the same batch was dismissed for the same reasons after scoring 5.03/20 during the past two academic years.