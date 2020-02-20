Cameroon: Two suspected cases of Coronavirus tested negative

Two people suspected of having contracted the deadly Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Cameroon have been tested negative, Public Health Minister has indicated.

In a release issued Wednesday February 19, 2020, Public Health Minister, Dr Malachie Manaouda says the two people were tested negative after they were isolated at the Yaounde Central Hospital and their status checked.

“Both cases were safely transported to the isolation rooms of the Yaounde Central Hospital, specimens were collected and analysed at the Pastoral Care Centre in Cameroon, fortunately, the results were negative for Covid-19…” the release partly reads.

The suspected cases were reportedly investigated by technical services of the Ministry of Public health on February 15, 2020 after rumours spread on the presence of coronavirus in Cameroon.

Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda took this opportunity to reiterate his calls to the population to be more vigilant and observe hygiene rules as recommended.

Besides that, he urged Cameroonians traveling abroad, especially into countries affected by the virus to identify themselves to competent health authorities for monitoring.

The Public Health boss further reassured Cameroonians stringent measures have been taken at the ports to prevent importation of the Coronavirus.