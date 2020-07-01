Cameroon: Two suspected human bone traffickers arrested in West region

Two presumed human bone traffickers have been arrested by Gendarmerie officials in Foumbot, a locality in the Noun Division, West region of Cameroon, less than a month after a network of human body parts traffickers was dismantled in the same town.

According to the commander of the Foumban Gendarmerie Company, Captain Ndawanga Cyriaque, the two suspected traffickers were arrested during an operation carried out by Gendarmerie officials and the Foumbot Forestry and Wildlife control post.

The two, aged 26 and 30 were arrested in possession of two suitcases containing human body parts.

One of them who resides in Foumbot was the seller and the other one came from Douala in the Littoral region of Cameroon with the intention to buy the body parts to the tune of FCFA 50 million, they confessed to the police.

The arrest was as a result of investigations led with assistance from the last Grape Ape Organisation dubbed LAGA, a Non-Governmental Organization specialized in the domain.

The suspects have been placed under police custody, awaiting judgement meanwhile investigations continue to track down other human body part traffickers.

This track down operation is the second in just a month in Foumbot.