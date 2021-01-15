Life › Life

Cameroon: Two suspected separatists killed following attack on beer truck in Limbe

Published on 15.01.2021 at 16h01 by journal du Cameroun

Two suspected separatist fighters have been killed in a shootout with defence forces in Likomba, a locality in Tiko Subdivision, Fako Division of the restive South West region of Cameroon early this Friday 2021.

The shootout erupted after a group of separatist fighters are said to have burnt down a fourteen wheeler truck belonging to Brasserie du Cameroon, loaded with beer.

Upon getting news about the incident, security forces rushed to the scene before opening fire.

The incidence comes on the heels of the African Nations Football Championship, CHAN and threats from separatist fighters on disrupt the smooth organisation of the competition in the South West region.

Group D matches of the competition are scheduled to take place in Limbe from the 19th of January to February 3 meanwhile training sessions will take place in local pitches in Limbe and Buea, two towns in the South West region.

The first match will pit Zambia and Tanzania.

