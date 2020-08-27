› Life

Cameroon: Two young suspected human bone traffickers arrested in Garoua

Published on 27.08.2020 at 15h44 by journalduCameroun

Two youths of 19-year-old each alleged to be involved in the trafficking of human bones have fallen into the dragnet of elements of the gendarmerie in Garoua I subdivision, North region of Cameroon.

The two teenagers were apprehended earlier this week by local vigilante groups in possession of human bones before being handed over to gendarmerie officials.

After questioning, the alleged human bone traffickers said they acted on instructions of a group of persons who promised to make them rich if they succeeded in bringing human bones to them for rituals.

During their presentation to the public, one of the teenagers confessed he knows nothing about the traffic and simply accompanied his friend.

Both are currently detained by gendarmerie elements in Garoua pending legal procedures against them.

 

