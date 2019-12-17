Cameroon: UB graduates urged to be peace ambassadors

Graduating students of the University of Buea have been urged to be ambassadors of peace and tolerance as they go into the job market.

The call was made by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Horace Manga on Friday, December 13 during the graduation ceremony of the 23rd batch of students.

Professor Horace Manga noted that for the 3,225 graduating students, having been found worthy in learning and character entails they should be ambassadors of peace as the government has always supported the University of Buea using its available means.

‘‘You should all make use of the skills you have acquired for the success of the nation. Thanks to your assiduity you are counted among the best in the country’’ noted the VC.

The University of Buea graduates 3,225 into the job market of which 967 come from the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences. 31 PhD students graduated and were conferred PhD titles by the Vice Chancellor.

In an academic discourse, titled; ‘Building Peace for Africa’s Youth, Stakes and Challenges’, Professor Kale Samuel Ewusi, added his voice as he encouraged graduates to serve as building blocks of peace as they get into the job market. He also emphasized on the distinction between a country and a government. ‘‘The government is temporal but a country stays forever. We cannot destroy State institutions and property because we want a change in government. And we do not have to be a government to make a difference’’ he stated.

Professor Kale Samuel underscored that government actions should ensure the reinforcementof anticorruption drive, the fight against embezzlement and other ills of the society. Meanwhile, unemployment, security challenges and poverty reduction would depend on the type of Cameroonians we want to be. ‘‘Peace will return to Cameroon if citizens learn that the solution to our challenges lies with us’’.