Cameroon: UB terminates contract with Agbor Balla over exam question issue

Human rights defender, Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho has been dismissed from the University of Buea as an Instructor, a decision signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ngomo Harace Manga Wednesday May 6 indicates.

According to Prof Mgomo Harace Manga, the decision was unanimously taken Wednesday May 6, by members of the University’s disciplinary panel.

Summoned Tuesday to appear for questioning in connection with an examination question he set for Law students on the Anglophone crisis last semester, the human rights defender boycotted his hearing on the basis that the decision violated his rights as an Instructor in the University.

Days before he was issued the summons, Barrister Agbor Balla saw all his courses withdrawn following a unilateral decision from authorities of the University of Buea.

The Lawyer recruited as Instructor in the Department of Law on June the 2nd, 2015 is yet to react to his dismissal.