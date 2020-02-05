Cameroon: UB Vice Chancellor prohibits lectures on campus on Sundays

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, Prof Ngomo Horace Manga has issued a communique, prohibiting lectures on campus on Sundays.

According to the release, the move recommended at a meeting last January 15, 2020 by the Committee of Deans and Directors and adopted Tuesday February 4, 2020 aims at giving everyone the right and freedom to worship.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Cameroon which provides in its preamble that Cameroon is a Secular State and that the State shall guarantee the right of freedom of religion and worship of all citizens, lectures on Sundays are hereby prohibited on the campus of the University of Buea” the release partly reads.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, the Director of Academic Affairs, the Director of Student’s Affairs and Heads of Establishment in each of their spheres have been charged with the implementation of the above decision.