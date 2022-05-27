Cameroon: UBA Bank Inaugurates Biyem Assi Branch

The new branch of the multi-award winning financial institution, is lodged directly opposite Total Jouvence, in the Yaounde VI subdivision.

It was inaugurated by Assitant Divisional Officer of Yaounde VI subdivision, Ntomba Roger Bruce. The civil administrator, after cutting the symbolic ribbon to open the branch, said it was with great delight having the branch in the administrative unit as it will contribute to bringing about investment and development.

He used the opportunity to laud UBA officials for the decision to erect a branch of the bank in Yaounde VI.Ntomba assured officials that the entire administration and the forces of law and order are readily available at all times to swiftly respond to emergency security situations when the need arises.

The assistant DO urged the population to be vigilant and to play their part to protect the structure built by UBA to offer them excellent banking service.

Ntomba explained the need for employment for the sons and daughters of Yaounde VI subdivision, provided it is a cosmopolitan and it is densely populated.

The newly established branch is serves a purpose of high demand. ” we noticed that Biyem Assi is a populated neighborhood in Yaounde. Most of our customers who live in this subdivision have accounts in our branches located far away in. We think having a branch here will help them to be closer to the bank, and easily have their transactions done without having to travel kilometers ” Kouamo Stephanie, branch manager explained.

The Biyem assi branch of UBA comes to add to the number of branches already in Yaounde.The bank now counts eight branches in Yaounde.The bank has been operating branches in the nation’s political capital at Hypodrome,Tsinga,Mvog-Mbi.Mvog-Ada,Nkoldongo, Abia.

The creation of the new branch is in line with envisaged 2022 roadmap of the Managing Director/CEO of UBA, Jude Anele.

source: reported by GP