Cameroon: UBA, Citing a Drop in Business at Weekends, Suspends Activities on Saturdays

UBA has suspended its Saturday banking activities in Cameroon, according to a statement from the Nigerian group.

According to the bank, this suspension of activities, which concerns the entire UBA network in Africa, would be the consequence of a “decline in activities during the weekend”.

For the banking group, it was no longer necessary to continue to mobilise staff on Saturdays when digital services exist. In its press release, UBA assures that “its digital banking platforms (ATM/DAB, UBA Mobile Banking App, Magic Banking, Internet Banking, LEO) will remain fully operational 24 hours a day”.

According to internal sources, this decision should not lead to job cuts in Cameroon. It is explained that the opening of new branches is planned in the country.