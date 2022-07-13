Institutional activities › UBA Cameroon

Happening now

Cameroon: UBA, Citing a Drop in Business at Weekends, Suspends Activities on Saturdays

Published on 13.07.2022 at 11h29 by Nana Kamsukom

UBA
UBA

UBA has suspended its Saturday banking activities in Cameroon, according to a statement from the Nigerian group.

 

According to the bank, this suspension of activities, which concerns the entire UBA network in Africa, would be the consequence of a “decline in activities during the weekend”.

For the banking group, it was no longer necessary to continue to mobilise staff on Saturdays when digital services exist. In its press release, UBA assures that “its digital banking platforms (ATM/DAB, UBA Mobile Banking App, Magic Banking, Internet Banking, LEO) will remain fully operational 24 hours a day”.

According to internal sources, this decision should not lead to job cuts in Cameroon. It is explained that the opening of new branches is planned in the country.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 30.06.2022

Lake Baleng

Enclosed in the heart of the Baleng village in the West region, this lake, beyond its traditional value, is a real source of curiosity and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top