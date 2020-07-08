Cameroon: UBa Registrar, Prof Victor Banlilon passes away

The death has been announced of Prof Victor Tani Banlilon, Registrar of the University of Bamenda, in the North West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, Prof Victor Banlilon gave up the ghost late Tuesday July 7 after he was rushed to the hospital.

The late Prof who hails from Jakiri in Bui Division, North West region of Cameroon was appointed registrar of the University of Bamenda by a presidential decree on June 27, 2017.

Born in January 1, 1967, he attended Government Primary School in Jakiri, Secondary and high school in Presbyterian Secondary School Mankon and Cameroon College of Arts and Technology Bambili.

After his college studies, the late Professor obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Public Law at the University of Yaounde, after which an Msc and a Ph.D in Political Science from the Ahmadou Bello University, Zaria in Nigeria.

He began his career as an Assistant lecturer at the Ahmadou Bello University and when he returned to Cameroon, he was recruited as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Political Science And Public Administration, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences in the University of Buea, South West region.

Prior to his appointment as Registrar of the University of Bamenda, position he occupied until his demise, he was the Secretary General at the Higher Institute of Transport and Logistics.