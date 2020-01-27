Cameroon: UDP determind to flush out CPDM in NW Region

The United Democratic Party, UDP at the weekend launched its campaign for the February 9 twin elections in the North West Region as the party’s authorities said they are determined to flush out the CPDM in the Region.

Launching the campaigns on Saturday, UDP’s chairman Bochong Lawan Bako said the party provides the best alternative to the traditional parties that have been in the Region.

For this reason, they have decided invest eight wimen and seven youth for the Legislative elections and other candidates from minority groups.

He called on voters to shun absentee parliamentarians who have abandoned the people in the midst of the crisis in the Region.

He emphasized that the UDP is the party of the people and will always be there for the people. Taking a swipe at SDF parliamentarians, he told voters to shun MPs who go about dancing in Parliament.

He said the party has as plans to ensure equal opportunities for the people ,equal development, ensure employment and above all create jobs for the youth. The chairman concluded that the electorate should vote for the UDP in February 9, 2020 and guarantee development in all the divisions of the region.