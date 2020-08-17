The United Kingdom has condemned the recent wave of attacks carried out of civilians by suspected armed separatists in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The brutal killing of two women in Bamenda and Muyuka by suspected separatist fighters has drawn widespread condemnation from several quarters.

These killings follow that of some humanitarian workers in Batibo and Lebialem recently while improvised explosive devices have equally been detonated in Bamenda recently.

Joining their voice to the others, the UK High Commission in Cameroon condemned these acts while also sympathising with victims of the ongoing conflict.

“The UK is deeply disturbed by the brutal violence against civilians in the North West and South West (regions) perpetuated by armed separatists over recent weeks. Our thoughts are with the innocent victims of this conflict,” the UK High Commission in Cameroon said in a tweet.